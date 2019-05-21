Naruto Teases Tenten’s Big Comeback in New Boruto Preview

Naruto has never afraid to toe into side arcs, and that trend has continued well into Boruto. These days, the sequel has moved into a spin-off tale that focuses on Mirai Sarutobi as she tackles are special mission with her seniors. And as it turns out, a bit of girl power will join the team for a spell.

Yes, that’s right. Mirai is about to be joined by Tenten, and their meeting will be welcomed by some rather… spooky events.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, a preview for Boruto: Naruto Next Generation‘s upcoming episode has gone live. It was there fans got a taste of what episode 108 will hold, and it includes lots of Tenten.

It turns out Tenten is sent to bring Mirai some supplies and additional luggage as she continues her tour with Kakashi and Gai. The weapons expert stays the night, and the reel sees Tenten and Mirai share some girl talk in a public bath house before things get weird.

After all, it turns out the hotel in which the team is staying is haunted or appears to be so. Might Guy is the first visited by the evil spirit, and the reel ends with Tenten giving Mirai the fright of her life in an abandoned hallway. So, here’s to hoping the two girls can buckle down and figure out whether Casper the Friendly Ghost has decided to pay the Fire Nation a visit.

So, are you ready to see Tenten make a comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.