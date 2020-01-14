New Boruto Ending Teases Naruto’s Sage Gifts

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has a strange relationship with its opening and ending themes. While its various opening themes over the course of the series can veer off into completely non-canon territory with characters or events that never properly appear in the series, the ending themes are a much different affair. Some of them are completely unique with their visual motifs, but some are clever teases for future events of the anime. So the latest opening theme revealed for the anime with the series’ latest episode has prompted some major questions about a potential Boruto power up.

The twelfth ending theme for the series features a stylistic take on Boruto that features him with what looks to be like his version of the Sage Mode. Complete with new Jutsu abilities, Toad summoning, and red marks along the side of his eyes, is the new ending theme teasing a new upgrade for Boruto in the future?

A lot of Naruto endings were random” is not a feasible argument as this is Boruto we are discussing. Boruto’s endings *DO* contain major arc spoilers. Only time will tell if ED12 is canon or not, therefore I wouldn’t classify it as “random” as of yet. pic.twitter.com/GCxdgajK1c — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) January 12, 2020

As noted by @Abdul_S17, the canon nature of the ending themes are currently in flux. Varying ending to ending, the visuals will either tease future events of the series or be completely irrelevant. This newest ending theme rides the line in between given its style, and thus just might be the anime team having fun with the sequence. This doesn’t mean that he would necessarily get Sage Mode in the next arc, either.

This Sage Mode would complicate things a bit especially whenever the anime decides to explore the Karma Seal power further, but it’s also a tie back into his meeting Jiraiya and the newfound respect for him during the original time travel arc exclusive to the anime. But since Boruto is slowly gaining the kind of power his dad had, it wouldn’t be the oddest thing to see him get this kind of upgrade too.

