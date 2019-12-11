Custom Naruto Funko Brings Susanoo Sasuke to Life

The Sharingan is one of the most powerful and iconic jutsu from the legendary ninja franchise that is Naruto. Wielded by the likes of Uchiha Clan such as Sasuke and his brother Itachi, along with those like Kakashi who got the power through the death of a friend, the Sharingan have far more powers than audiences were originally led to believe. As the series moved on, we learned just how many abilities the genjutsu could grant unto its user, with the Susanoo being one of the most powerful within its repertoire. Now, one fan has decided to recreate the amazing ability that was brought to life by Sasuke and Itachi via an amazing custom Funko Pop.

Instagram User Vinyl.Alchemist shared this amazing Sasuke Funko Pop that recreates the anti-hero following his tenure during the Naruto: Shippuden sequel series wherein the young Uchiha brings out the power of the Susanoo, an ethereal being that allows the Sharingan to grant its user a nifty set of armor and other attacks:

Sasuke lived a dangerous life during this point in time, deciding to forego his friends and family made in Konoha and finding training under the tutelage of the villainous dark ninja that was Orochimaru. It was only after he killed his brother and “inherited” his eyes that Sasuke was able to tap into the full power of the Sharingan and swore revenge against the Hidden Leaf Village for the death of his clan.

There have been plenty of Naruto Funko Pops in the past, but this custom Susanoo Pop is definitely at the top of the list even though it’s not official.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.