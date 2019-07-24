Viz Media Wishes Naruto’s Sasuke A Happy Birthday

Sasuke Uchiha hasn't had the best life. At a young age, his clan was murdered by his own brother which set the young Sasuke on a path of revenge that would consume his younger years. Throughout the first two series of Naruto, with Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden respectively, Sasuke found himself consumed by vengeance. While he eventually managed to take down his brother, Itachi, in hand to hand combat, this path didn't leave him much time to celebrate things such as his birthday. Luckily, Viz Media managed to take some time out to wish the remaining Uchiha lad the happiest of birthdays!

Viz Media posted a birthday wish to Sasuke Uchiha on their Official Twitter Account, as well as a "highlight reel" showing off one of Sasuke's best battles in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations:

Happy Birthday, Sasuke! No matter where life takes you, Naruto will be right by your side. pic.twitter.com/PBCYrwV09U — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 23, 2019

Sasuke's canonical birthday is on July 23rd, though of course the years tend to be a bit different in Naruto lore than they are today. While his exact age in Boruto isn't known, if you add up his younger days with the time that has gone by in the franchise, he's most likely in his mid thirties when all is said and done. Following the original two series, Sasuke finds himself in a very different place in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

(Photo: Studio Pierrot)

Having finally settled down with Sakura, the young ninja who was another member of Team 7, and having a daughter of their own, Sasuke has managed to become a teacher to Boruto and a shadowy ninja to the village of Konoha. Still doing what he can for the village, Sasuke has certainly "mellowed out" since his earlier years and doesn't find an all encompassing need for vengeance consuming his days.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.