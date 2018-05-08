‘Naruto: Boruto’ Spoilers Highlight Gaara’s Son

One of the coolest aspects of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is seeing how the new generation of kids parallels with the characters’ adventures in the first series. One such parallel is the Hidden Sand, in which a new set of strong Genin appear to take the Chunin Exams.

Gaara was revealed to have an adopted son, Shinki, and a new batch of spoilers promises that the anime will soon explore him further.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although there is no information as to what the episode is about as of yet, Episode 61 of the series is titled “Shinki, The Magnet Release User.” This is great news especially considering the list of episodes for May seems to expand upon the Chunin Exams.

Fans have seen a taste of Shinki’s abilities in the most recent episode, in which his coat of metallic sand is able to bend much like Gaara‘s control over sand in the previous series. They’ve also seen a bit of his ability in Boruto: Naruto the Movie, but the arc’s central point of Boruto’s cheating happens before Shinki gets time to shine.

The hope with the anime adaptation of the Chunin Exams arc from the film and manga versions of the series is that with the anime, the story could be fleshed out further so fans can fully enjoy the Chunin Exams. Nailing these exams is important as the Chunin Exams arc also marked a huge turning point for the original series as well.

The Chunin Exams arc in Naruto was handled so well, it grabbed the attention of fans everywhere. Maintaining that popularity, it even lead to a sequel series that could very well attain that level of adoration should it succeed with its Chunin Exams.

The pressure is high, but expanding on characters fans want to see more of is a sign of good things to come.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.