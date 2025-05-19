Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Reveals the True Strength of Its Best Villain

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has constantly emphasised the real power of its current main villain numerous times, and even showed a glimpse of it in the destruction in Konoha the previous arc. However, fans are about to find out the true extent of this as it prepares to release a new chapter that has the protagonist, Boruto, finally take on Jura in a deadly battle in the Land of Wind after Team 7’s victory in their mission.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As usual, a new sneak peek of the upcoming Chapter 22 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been revealed one week and two days before the official release, and the second one is even better than the first. It shows Boruto ambushing Jura from behind and striking him with a sword slash. However, Jura notices this and blocks it with his middle finger. This little detail of choosing how Jura stops the attack speaks volumes about the gap in their strength, and intensifies the stakes for fans by displaying the huge wall in front of him in a subtle way.

Jura Is Leagues Above Boruto in Terms of Strength

Koji Kashin has reiterated many times that Jura is an unstoppable force that would kill Boruto very easily if found, and he said that this would be the outcome in almost every timeline he saw. Jura swatted away Kawaki with ease, even though his defensive parameters were at maximum, and made light work of Himawari, who was backed with Kurama’s chakra. Throughout, it has been made clear that Jura is way above any threat the world has faced, and he is only getting more dangerous the more time passes, given his insatiable thirst for knowledge.

Boruto might have incredibly destructive powers like the Rasengan Uzuhiko or the super-fast Flying Raijin, but that might not be enough to defeat him. The only viable option he has is his team up with Kawaki, whose limiters have just been removed, and he is dead set on taking out the enemies and Boruto. While Jura has not demonstrated nearly the same diversity of techniques that Boruto has, his variations of the Tailed Beast Bomb are deadly, precise, and pack a heavy punch. In fact, it has already taken out Boruto once already, so it clearly works. This fight could go anywhere, and the fact that it is very unlikely that Boruto or Jura will die this early on makes the fight that much more exciting, as it can go anywhere.