Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 22 Release Date and Time

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is almost about to release a new exciting chapter, and with the series at a critical point at the moment, this chapter is something that simply cannot be missed. With its monthly release schedule, each new installment is an anticipated event on social media, with readers instantly picking apart each of their favorite moments. It has a clear footprint on manga reader apps, too, with the series consistently ranking at or near the top of Manga Plus’s hottest ongoing comics, above One Piece, Dandadan, and more.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continues the story of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations after a 3-year time skip. Boruto returns to Konoha following years in hiding, now branded a traitor due to a memory-altering jutsu that reversed his and Kawaki’s roles in the village’s eyes. As powerful new threats from the Ten-Tails and Code emerge, Boruto, now more mature and skilled, must protect his loved ones from the forces of destruction emerging from multiple places.

The release date for Chapter 22 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is scheduled for May 20th, 2025, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time, 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (ET), 10 AM Central Standard Time (CT), 8 AM Pacific Standard Time (PT), and 3 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Fans around the world can read the chapter on Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. The first three and the last three chapters are available for free, while a subscription is required to access the chapters in between.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 21 Was One Of Its Best

For those who don’t remember the events of the previous chapter, it was one of the most exciting ones in the series yet. It began with Sarada’s flashbacks and events in the first part that shaped her and the story. The scene returns to the present, and she conjures up a black hole using her Mangekyo Sharingan in front of Ryu, which attracts his sand attacks and makes her invincible. After telling her allies to retreat, Ryu decides to attack her after deciphering her ability, but to no avail, as Sarada conjures up even more black holes that make him powerless.

Sarada lands the dealing blow after she engulfs Ryu inside the Black Hole. Even as he tries to retreat, the power of gravity is too much, and he is crushed into nothingness. Sarada, exhausted, passes out, and the battle is over. Kashin Koji and Eida were watching this unfold, and Kashin Koji was pleased that one of his goals had been accomplished. Boruto angrily asks for context, and after he finds out Yodo was a casualty, he immediately teleports to Konohamaru, who is about to be devoured, and kills the damaged Matsuri instantly. Jura, who was reading a book, senses Boruto’s appearance and prepares to go into battle and take him down.

The cliffhanger the chapter ended on was already exciting, but the latest sneak peek of the next chapter just made things even more complicated. While fans might expect Jura to appear at Boruto’s location, the villain spawned at Sarada and Mitsuki’s, making their situation even worse. The next chapter will reveal what Jura’s objectives are and how Boruto and Team 7 will escape this perilous situation against an enemy that has the power to kill them all.