Naruto Tattoo Amazingly Shows Off Brotherly Love

Perhaps there is no more tragic story within the Naruto franchise than the tale of the Uchiha clan. With Sasuke and Itachi representing a pair of siblings that are torn apart by tragedy, the two Uchiha boys found themselves locked in a struggle for revenge. Itachi joined up with the Akatsuki following his killing of the rest of his clan, along with his family, leaving Sasuke alive to train and attempt to kill his older sibling for his transgressions. Now, one Naruto fan has managed to get a heart rending tattoo that captures that final moments between these two brothers before Itachi breathed his last.

Reddit User LilXiaoti shared this pitch perfect tattoo that takes the panel that was drawn by creator Masashi Kishimoto, showing off the tragic relationship, and final moments, shared between the Uchiha brothers of Itachi and Sasuke following their knock down, drag out fight betwee the two in Naruto Shippuden:

Throughout the original Naruto and Naruto Shippuden series, Sasuke was consumed by revenge, putting his all into exacting his vengeance on Itachi. Even when Itachi died and Sasuke inherited the power of the Magenkyo Sharingan, his vengeance was not quelled and he focused it on Konoha, the village that apparently had set Itachi on the path to eliminating the Uchiha Clan. Luckily, Sasuke eventually found a path to “peace”, settling down with Sakura and having a daughter. Though Sasuke still acted as a “Shadow Ninja” for the Hidden Leaf, he has definitely mellowed out since his earlier days for sure.

Ultimately, the true irony was that the main villain behind so many nefarious plans in the Naruto franchise turned out to be an Uchiha after all, though it was the clan member Madara Uchiha that had stirred up so much turmoil and become the big bad.

