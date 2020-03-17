Naruto Gives Boruto His Next Important Mission

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ anime run has put a great deal of time in between its manga adapted arcs, so fans have been quite excited to see that the Mujina Bandits arc has officially kicked off with the latest episode. As the anime returns to the story from the manga, fans were also introduced to the key figure at the center of this major arc Tento Madoka. With Tento’s arrival to the anime, Boruto also surprisingly was assigned a new mission that involves watching over Tento for the next few days while he’s in the Hidden Leaf Village.

Although this seems like a mission that shouldn’t be too involving, it’s going to be a rough time for Boruto as Tento is actually the son of the Feudal Lord of the Land of Fire. This means that he’s had access to pretty much whatever he has wanted his entire life thanks to his father’s riches, and has grown to have quite a chip on his shoulder as a result.

Because before Boruto was formally introduced to Tento, the two of them clashed as Tento tried to buy his way to several rare shinobi cards and burgers that Boruto and his friends wanted to enjoy. But now Boruto’s going to be forced to look after Tento because the young heir asked for him specifically once he found out he’s the Hokage’s son.

This mission might not seem like it’s going to be so intense, but Tento’s attitude is going to make things rough. He carries himself on a pedestal, and refers to Boruto and the others as “commoners.” This might be a result of his sheltered youth, but if the new changes to the opening theme are anything to go by, this perspective is going to be challenged in a huge way soon enough. Will Boruto be up to the task?

