‘Boruto’ Teases Nostalgic ‘Naruto’ Throwback With This Weapon

Naruto would have one crazy intensive armory if it bothered to collect its ninja tools. Over the years, Tenten introduced her share of weapons while other heroes stepped out with their special knives. Now, it seems Boruto is about to pay homage to a familiar set of blades, but their appearance has fans feeling more sad than amped right about now.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations set out with a new episode, and it saw Konohamaru step back into the spotlight. The leader of Team 7 was seen heading out on a mission with his team, but things got out of control when a berserk Jugo appeared. Now, Team 7 has to quell the raging ninja before he causes too much damage, so what does Konohamaru do?

Well, he channels his inner Asuma and sets himself up with some chakra blades.

Bro Konohamaru back in action made my day for the next episode man. Man was even using the Chakra Blades. A weapon that his Uncle Asuma used in battle. I’m expecting big things for the next ep of Boruto pic.twitter.com/rEw02O4XV9 — Darkside Ӝ | BC ♣️ and Bleach⚔️ Fan (@great_rufus) March 17, 2019

Yes, that’s right. At long last, Konohamaru is about to show how strong the Will of Fire burns within the Sarutobi clan. As you can see above, a short clip of Boruto‘s upcoming episode was released, and it sees Konohamru going to battle. He steps between Jugo and Boruto when the latter comes under fire, and Konohamaru ups his game with some slick blade skills.

The preview shows the teacher using his chakra blades against Jugo, and the weapons are sight for sore eyes. They were most famously used by Asuma way back in Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden. The former sensei of Team 10 used his chakra blades to channel his wind energy and make devastating close-range attacks. Now, Konohamaru is about to use his uncle’s famous blades to take on Jugo, so here’s to hoping the Jonin can take the berserk ninja down.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.