Michael B. Jordan Previews Upcoming Naruto x Coach Fashion Line

Michael B. Jordan is a great many things, and one of them is an anime fan. The actor is one of Hollywood’s rising talents thanks to his work on Creed and Black Panther as of late. With millions looking up to the star, Jordan is a prime role model for fans, and he’s inspired plenty to check out anime. Soon, Jordan will only bolster his anime recommendations once his Coach capsule collection goes live, and the actor says he’s got a surprise in store for fans before long.

After all, Jordan has been hard at work on a Naruto-theme fashion line with Coach, and the actor is ready for the world to see it. The only question is when and where those first looks will debut.

Taking to Instagram, Jordan piqued the attention of fans after posting a GIF of himself modeling a jacket from his Coach collection. “[The] signature Rasengan was a must for my Coach x MBJ denim jacket. A preview of my collection. Have a surprise for you guys tomorrow,” the actor shared before adding in the Naruto hashtag to be safe.

As you can see above, the GIF posted by Jordan does not shy away from Naruto. The denim jacket is a light wash with rips and frays littered across its surface. Complete with a high white collar, the Coach x MBJ piece sees Naruto printed onto its back as the hero powers up a Rasengan. The image appears to be taken from Naruto Shippuden given the character’s outfit, and that detail makes Jordan’s jacket even more powerful. The artwork better be worth it as this Jacket will not come cheap by any means. After all, Coach has confirmed on its website that this Naruto jacket will cost $795 USD.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.