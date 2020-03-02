Naruto Fan Shows Off Their Uncomfortably Perfect Orochimaru Cosplay

Naruto cosplayers are easy to find with a simple search, and there is no shortage on Orochimaru cosplays. The crazed villain is one who continues to pop up in the franchise after all of these years but don’t compare him to Freeza. Sure, Orochimaru is sadistic at his core, but he has flip-flopped from good to bad. And thanks to a new cosplay, Orochimaru is living with a truly impressive look that is as good as it is uncomfortable.

As you can see below, the user Lena_Lewin hit up Reddit with their take on the baddie. The cosplayer is a well-known one of the site, and their version of Orochimaru has racked up all the praise.

The cosplay matches the Naruto villain in every way. From the long wig to the costume and sword, there is nothing about this costume that feels out of place. It all starts with the face as the cosplay includes some pale makeup which features a few dark highlights around the eyes. When combined with a long dark wig, Orochimaru is easy to see, and that is doubled when you take their outfit into an account.

The outfit seen here is the one which Orochimaru wears the most often. A black undershirt and tan tunic bring the look together. A large purple rope acts as its belt, and Orochimaru’s grey pants finish the deal. This cosplay even features some legit ninja sandals and a sword which Orochimaru is a fan of upchucking in the anime. So… let’s hope this cosplayer avoids sword eating or happens to be an expert already.

Looking at a cosplay this well done, it is easy to get a bit weirded out. Orochimaru is a villain after all, and it can be disconcerting seeing him in the flesh. Of course, netizens have echoed that thought online, but they mean it as a compliment in the best way. If Orochimaru were to be done in live action, he would have to look like this and that is the best praise any cosplayer can get.

What do you think about this Naruto cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!