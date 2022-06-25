Naruto Cosplay Captures The Menace of Orochimaru With Bodypaint

When Naruto first began, there was perhaps no bigger villain that threatened the ninja world and the Hidden Leaf Village than Orochimaru, the former member of Konoha who trained alongside Jiraiya and Tsunade who eventually dove into the world of dark ninjutsu to gain power and seek immortality. While the snake ninja might have originally been evil, the offspring of the antagonist, Mitsuki, is a current part of Team 7 and one cosplayer has attempted to recreate the original look of Orochimaru using some wild bodypaint in order to revisit the major antagonist who is now on the light side.

Orochimaru did lend a major hand against the Kara Organization when the new villainous group began its march against the ninja world, fighting in a one-on-one battle against the nefarious Victory. While the snake ninja hasn't had a role to play in the current battle against Kara, following the death of Jigen and the arrival of Code as the new leader of the organization, Orochimaru remains experimenting within the shadows of the Hidden Leaf Village and will most likely return to the scene as the battle continues against the new iteration of the rogue ninjas created by Code.

Instagram Cosplayer Yaiza Perez was able to perfectly bring Orochimaru to the real world, tongue and all, as the nefarious ninja might have turned a page when it comes to attacking Konoha and its ninjas, but is still a powerhouse when it comes to the dark tricks that they've learned over the years:

The manga and the anime within the Shonen series created by Masashi Kishimoto are taking two wildly different paths at present with the television series set to send the Uzumaki family on vacation while the battle against the Kara Organization continues within the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. With the anime adaptation creating "original material" for the foreseeable future, Orochimaru might have the opportunity to return, even though the snake ninja hasn't been present in the pages of the manga for quite some time at this point.

