Naruto Cosplay Highlights Sasuke's Shippuden Style

Naruto Shippuden was the final anime series that followed the future Seventh Hokage in the role of the main protagonist and it placed Sasuke Uchiha into a giant anti-hero role as he promised more than a few times to destroy the Hidden Leaf Village for the death of his clan and one fan has amazingly captured the style of the last member of the Uchiha Clan with some stellar Cosplay. In the latest series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we see a very different version of Sasuke who is attempting to pay for his past sins.

In the sequel series of Shippuden, Sasuke had thrown the entirety of his being into avenging his lost clan, originally setting his sights on his brother Itachi. Learning from the villain Orochimaru, the last member of the Uchiha was able to defeat the snake ninja and add his power to his own, making Sasuke one of the most powerful ninja, and that was before what happened following the conclusion of the battle with his brother. Gaining even more power following the death of his brother, Sasuke in Shippuden blamed Konoha for setting Itachi on his path to destroy the Uchiha Clan but eventually came back to the side of light thanks to Naruto's never wavering faith in his friend.

Instagram Cosplayer Weilan Ran shared this impressive Cosplay that takes us back to the age of Shippuden wherein Sasuke had forsaken his friends and was attempting to gain revenge for the death of his family at any cost:

As fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations know, Sasuke is now a mentor to the son of Naruto, imparting knowledge to the Uzumaki offspring as he attempts to grow outside of the shadow of his father, the Seventh Hokage. With the Kara Organization gunning for Konoha in both the anime and the manga, Sasuke has tried his best to fight against Jigen and his nefarious underlings, having recently taken a big blow in one of the latest chapters.

