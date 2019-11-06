Naruto Cosplayer Proves They’re the Perfect Match for Zabuza

When it comes to villains, Naruto has more than a few. Even the most hardcore fans will have trouble naming all of the series’ bigger baddies, and that doesn’t even include its minor villains. Time and again, the series brought out bad guys for Team 7 to fight, but there can only be one first. And thanks to a recent post, fans have learned Zabuza Momichi has found his real-life counterpart.

Over on Reddit, fans were treated to a look at the fan capable of passing as Zabuza. The photo was shared by a user called Yasserone who ran into thee Naruto cosplayer while attending a convention.

As you can see below, the picture sees the poster all dressed up as Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist, but all of the focus is on Zabuza. The cosplayer went out of his way to perfect the Hidden Mist assassin, and he succeeded in every way.

From the top down, the Naruto fan is wearing a custom-made headband with the Mist symbol carved into place. His dark hair is styled to the side like Zabuza always did, and the outfit excels from there. The look pictures Zabuza’s shirtless as he appears in the anime. With a belted stripped tied across his chest, fans can get a clear view of this cosplayer’s ripped torso.

To add some finishing details, the Zabuza cosplayer striped his pants to suit Zabuza and added arm guards. All of these additions come straight from the anime, and they’ve got fans feeling impressed. The final touch to the cosplay is Zabuza’s massive sword which can cleave basically anything, and it looks much taller than this IRL Zabuza by far.

Is this the best Zabuza you’ve seen IRL? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.