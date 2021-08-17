Naruto Cosplay Hides In The Mist With Zabuza

✖

While villains like Orochimaru, Pain, the Akatsuki, Madara Uchiha, and the Kara Organization, the journey of the village of Konoha and Team 7 began by battling against the villain known as Zabuza, as Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi took on their first big threat as a team early on in Masashi Kishimoto's epic Shonen franchise. Now, one Cosplayer has decided to dive back into the past with some spot-on cosplay that brings Zabuza back from the dead, following his resurrection for a brief period of time during the Fourth Ninja World War that took place during Naruto Shippuden.

Zabuza might not have been as strong as the members of the Akatsuki that plagued the Hidden Leaf Village in the first two Naruto series, but that didn't stop him, and his protege Haku, from giving Naruto and his friends a run for their money. With the Hidden Mist Village ninja being one of the holders of the legendary swords in the Ninja world, his powers were ultimately unable to take down the Copy Cat Ninja Kakashi, who was able t surprise fans by unleashing his powers for the first time in both the anime and the manga against this fanged warrior.

Instagram Cosplayer Hes_Star shared this impressive take on the ninja of the Hidden Mist, also using some computer graphics to add some extra menace to the ninja known as Zabuza who remains one of the most memorable antagonists to appear during the early days of the Naruto franchise:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #TheGentleman (@hes_star)

Zabuza made a return appearance in the sequel series of Naruto Shippuden, having been brought back to life alongside many other dead ninjas as a result of dark jutsu used by the Akatsuki and Kabuto. While he wasn't successful in being resurrected, he did come to realize his past mistakes and found peace once again before he passed on from this life once again. While there are currently no plans for Zabuza or Haku to return to the land of the living in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, as Konoha struggles against the nefarious machinations of the Kara Organization, stranger things have happened and there are plenty of jutsus out there that can bring the dead back to life.

What do you think about this take on the ninja of the Hidden Mist? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.