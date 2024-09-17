Naruto Creator Revisits the Hit Series With Rare New Art

Naruto might have started with the Seventh Hokage searching for acceptance in the Hidden Leaf Village but it has since seen the anime protagonist handing off the baton to his son, Boruto Uzumaki. Following the end of the initial series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations would see creator Masashi Kishimoto handing off the baton himself to his assistant Mikio Ikemoto. Taking up the pen, Ikemoto forged the story of Konoha's future before Kishimoto would make a comeback to throw a major monkey wrench into the lives of the Uzumaki family. While no longer drawing the series, Kishimoto is still more than willing to share new art of Naruto Uzumaki.

Naruto's manga has continued for decades and doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon. Most recently, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been the latest sequel series that throws some major challenges at Konoha's residents and the ninja world at large. Thanks to the powers of the villainous Eida, the world has been flipped upside down. Boruto's former friends now believe that he is responsible for the death of his parents, though luckily for him, Naruto and Hinata are simply trapped in a limbo-like state. As Kawaki looks to eliminate the Otsusuki and the Divine Trees make their presence known, Boruto has his hands full in relation to the future.

Masashi Kishimoto Shares New Naruto Art

In a unique one-two punch, Masashi Kishimoto once again teamed up with artist Mikio Ikemoto to share new takes on Naruto and his progeny. While Boruto Uzumaki has his own fair share of challenges, Naruto had a far rougher start when it came to his own adventures. If you want the chance to see the young Naruto meeting the young Boruto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime adaptation features a time-traveling storyline that saw the two meet thanks to wild circumstances.

NEW ILLUSTRATIONS BY KISHIMOTO AND IKEMOTO!!! 🔥🔥🔥



BORUTO AND NARUTOOOO pic.twitter.com/DJZweZvyy9 — Hσwl (@howlxithree) September 13, 2024

What's Happening in Boruto?

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the son of the Seventh Hokage has been fighting friends and foes alike, though he has been quite successful in many of his battles thanks to the training he underwent in the background. Now utilizing new techniques of the Rasengan, Boruto was able to beat the likes of Code and Mitsuki, though the Divine Trees appear to be on a different level. Perhaps more shockingly, Boruto wasn't the only member of the Uzumaki Clan to receive a power-up. Himawari, Boruto's sister, revealed herself to be the new vessel for the Nine-Tailed Fox, meaning that she is sure to have similar power levels as her father, setting the stage for the daughter of the Seventh to play a large role in the future.

Naruto's Anime Future

As of the writing of this article, Studio Pierrot has yet to confirm when we might expect to see Konoha return to the small screen. Previously, the production house touted four new episodes that would take fans back to the beginnings of Konoha, revisiting the original Naruto anime series. While those four installments are still being worked on, shonen fans are left wondering if we'll ever see Boruto himself return to the screen. As Pierrot continues to follow a more seasonal approach to its projects, it could mean that anime fans will still have to wait for some time to see the ninja world make a comeback in the face of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's upcoming third part.

