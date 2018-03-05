‘Naruto’ Creator Confirms His New Manga Will Be A Full Series

Naruto may be over, but the series’ creator is not ready to retire. Masashi Kishimoto has been resting since his famous title ended a few years back, and the artist is finally ready to make his anticipated comeback. Thanks to new reports, fans have learned Kishimoto will begin a brand-new series this year.

Over in Japan, the editor-in-chief of Weekly Shonen Jump opened up about the artist’s return to manga (via ANN). Hiroyuki Nakano told press at a Tokyo presentation that Kishimoto is not releasing a simple one-shot this year. No, the artist will be doing a full series instead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, the serialization is in progress. Kishimoto is developing the full series with Shueisha, but no word has been given about his team. Fans can expect to learn about the manga’s editor and such once it debuts. No publication date has been given as of yet.

Fans were told Kishimoto was interested in a new series shortly after Naruto ended. The artist told fans in 2015 that he was working on a sci-fi series. Kishimoto confirmed he was still working on the project in August 2016 during an interview with Jump Giga as the man said he finished his research for the title. Last December, Kishimoto teased his new project at Jump Festa as several panels from the manga were released to preview its 2018 publication.

So far, fans have no idea what the series will be about. Fans are interested to see how Kishimoto will approach the sci-fi genre after his lengthy work with Naruto. The ninja-centric manga made its debut back in 1999 with Weekly Shonen Jump. The manga ran for 15 years before ending in 2014, solidifying Naruto‘s long-running status. To date, the manga has sold more than 220 million copies worldwide, and the franchise has become an internationally popular one thanks to its anime, films, and video games.

The series follows its titular hero named Uzumaki Naruto as the ninja strives to become his village’s most powerful fighter. After being orphaned at birth, the hero became his hometown’s pariah as a powerful demon was sealed into him. Naruto is determined to prove he isn’t a dead-last, so he decides he will become the Hokage of the Leaf Village to make others acknowledge him. However, the boy’s dream is not an easy one to reach as political corruption, extremist organizations, and supernatural plots threaten the entire ninja world.

Are you excited for Kishimoto’s new series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!