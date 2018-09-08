‘Naruto’ Creator Says He’d Like to Return to Weekly Shonen Jump

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto ended its official run in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump a few years ago, and fans have been waiting to see what Kishimoto would do next. So it’s good to know Kishimoto also wants to return to Weekly Shonen Jump someday.

In a recent interview with Shueisha, Kishimoto expressed his desire to return to the magazine with a new serialization sometime in the future.

Kishimoto says he wants to return to Shonen Jump again. pic.twitter.com/tHgnXLtHsV — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 29, 2018

In the interview, Kishimoto expressed how he thought of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump as a moving stream, “I think Shonen Jump is a reflection of the era. It’s always been like that, like a continuous stream.” Mentioning some of his childhood favorites, he noted how they all worked together, “When I was a kid, there was Kinnikuman, Dragon Ball, Fist of the North Star, then One Piece came out…There were all these different creations, but together they formed one huge stream.”

As for when Kishimoto became a part of the magazine, he was happy to do so but hints at the stress of being part of such a collection, “I was so happy to become a part of that stream. Well, I say it’s a stream but it’s more like a raging torrent or…Like a river of acid.” But despite how stressful it is, Kishimoto would love to come back to the magazine.

He immediately responded “Yes,” when asked if he would return to Weekly Shonen Jump, “I had forgotten the deadline hell of a weekly series. I must be stupid or something…Rather than memories of how difficult it was, I thought about things I wanted to create and the curiosity to do it again.”

Fans definitely wouldn’t want Kishimoto to return to a stressful situation if he were against the idea. But seeing how game Kishimoto is to return to a weekly serialization fans will now patiently wait for the debut of whatever Kishimoto has coming in the pipeline next, however long it taks.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.