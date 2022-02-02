Naruto Is Ready to Expand Its Cutest Merch Line

The world of Naruto has been shaken up over the history of the ninja world more times than we can count, with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations taking the opportunity to kill off more than a few major names of the shonen franchise. While the ninja world might be facing some dark times, it seems as though some cute merchandise is on the way that will help alleviate some of the more mature material and give fans fusions of their favorite ninjas with some adorable felines.

Naruto might not be the main star of the current chapter in Masashi Kishimoto’s franchise, with his son Boruto taking the reins of the anime along with the next generation of ninjas within the Hidden Leaf Village. While struggling against the machinations of the Kara Organization, Naruto lost the nine-tailed fox inside of himself Kurama, though was ultimately able to defeat their leader Jigen in the process thanks to the implementation of the Baryon transformation. Though the battle against Kara has ended for now in the anime, the manga is taking the opportunity to further explore this battle as Jigen’s right-hand man, Code, has taken over and is battling against both Boruto and Kawaki to disastrous results.

Mega Girls Hobby shared the new look at the collection of Naruto figurines that merge some of the biggest ninjas of Masashi Kishimoto’s franchise with adorable felines, which sees the anime teaming up with Mega Cat Project and Nyaruto in creating this merchandise which is set to arrive later this year:

While the manga is continuing the battle against Kara under the new leadership of Code, the anime is taking the opportunity to tell new stories within the village of Konoha, not just bringing to a close the latest round of Chunin Exams, but exploring a number of ninjas outside the world of Team 7. With a new adventure already beginning to be explored for Team 7, with Kawaki joining the likes of Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki, it seems that the Shonen franchise isn’t anywhere close to bringing its story to a close, decades following its original premiere.

