Naruto Synopsis Teases Boruto’s “Decisive” Moment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been embroiled in a new arc that’s had Boruto travel out to the Land of Wind and suddenly in the care of Shukaku along with his rival Shinki. This arc has already challenged Boruto’s sensibilities as a shinobi as he’s had to leave Kankuro and others behind in order to fulfill the mission, and it’s been gnawing away at him as the young Uzumaki is not one to abandon his friends. But the next episode seemingly will challenge this even more.

Episode 124 of the series is titled “Decision Time,” and as the title suggests, Boruto is going to come to a crossroads as he continues to clash his feelings over protecting his friends and fulfilling his mission to escort Shukaku to his father’s protection in the Hidden Leaf successfully. The synopsis for the episode teases this even further:

#Boruto 🚨NEWS🚨 Episode #124 “a decisive moment” Digital Scan (9/15). “Boruto and Shinki confront Urashiki on their way to the hidden leaf village. Boruto comes up with a strategy and they manage to escape”‼️. Pretty much the same as the summary. pic.twitter.com/tRFJrvFZMy — Abdul Zoldyck (アブドゥル) (@Abdul_S17) September 6, 2019

As the synopsis teases, Boruto and Shinki are going to have to make a critical decision at a decisive moment as Urashiki Otsutsuki has zeroed in on them on their way to the Hidden Leaf Village, “Boruto and Shinki confront Urashiki on their way to the hidden leaf village. Boruto comes up with a strategy and they manage to escape.” Fans can see this starting to take form at the end of the latest episode, too.

With Urashiki successfully stealing chakra from Temari and Shikadai toward the end of Episode 123, he then turns his attention to Boruto and Shinki. As the two are now defenseless — with Shinki injured, no less — Urashiki is going to be left to his own devices as to how to get rid of them. It seems he plans to torture the two before finishing them off, but the synopsis teases that Boruto will be coming up with a plan that he may not want to follow through with.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.