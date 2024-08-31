Naruto Execs Totally Believe Boruto Uzumaki Can Defeat His Dad

Boruto Uzumaki has always lived in his father’s shadow as the legend of Naruto is one that will be a permanent part of Konoha’s legacy. Over the course of Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, the orange-clad ninja struggled with a village that hated and feared him, a Nine-Tailed Fox residing in his body, and a host of villains aiming to tear down the Ninja World. Boruto has had to struggle with a villain inside of himself as well in the form of Momoshiki and in Two Blue Vortex, his former friends have been made enemies. All is not lost however as Boruto’s artist believes the future is bright for the son of the Seventh Hokage.

Since the arrival of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, anime fans have compared Boruto to his father perhaps more than the villagers of Konoha. Naruto’s story is one that is considered one of the greatest in shonen history and giving readers a new character to “replace” him took some convincing. Luckily, Boruto eventually managed to get his footing as both Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, with the latter seeing creator Masashi Kishimoto returning to writing duties. The sequel series has upped the stakes and is sure to make a significant impact on the anime world whenever it hits the small screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boruto Vs. Naruto

When Boruto: Naruto Next Generations first began, Kishimoto’s former assistant Mikio Ikemoto took the reins of the franchise. Toward the tail-end of the sequel series, Masashi would return to writing duties and throw a monkey wrench into the ninja world. In a recent interview, Ikemoto wondered if the son might one day overtake his father, “Maybe one day, Boruto will surpass Naruto’s level as a hero (in terms of fans recognition).”

Without revealing too much about the Two Blue Vortex for those awaiting the anime’s arrival, Naruto has been taken off the board in an unexpected way. On top of Boruto Uzumaki having fare more challenges now than he ever had before, his mother and father also aren’t there to offer him aid. Luckily, this element has helped in weaving a strong story for the anime ninjas and Boruto’s fate is hanging in the balance as a result.

Want to follow along with the Hidden Leaf Village and its future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Boruto, Naruto, and the other members of the Uzumaki family.

Via X