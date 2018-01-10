‘Naruto’ Animator Shares One NSFW NaruHina Animation

When it comes to Naruto, fans are ride-or-die with their ships. Masashi Kishimoto may not have intended for the series to become a romantic one, but the world has created some intense OTPs for its heroes. Of course, Naruto and Hinata’s romance remains one of its biggest, and those who support the pair just got a surprise.

After all, one of Naruto‘s fan-favorite animators just posted one NSFW clip of the couple enjoying their time in bed together. No, seriously.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Cheng Xi Huang posted a now-deleted animation he did of Naruto and Hinata. The clip, which can be found below, shows Hinata waking up in bed without any clothes. The ninja has her chest barely covered with a blanket, and Hinata looks plenty sleepy. However, she gets distracted when Naruto comes up from the bed to hold her.

The blond-haired ninja is seen shirtless as he pushes away Hinata’s blanket, baring her chest. However, fans are not given a chance to look at Hinata in the nude as Naruto covers her chest with his hands. Naruto smiles before he drags Hinata back to bed, and the NSFW reel has got fans blushing.

Unfortunately, the animator has since deleted the reel from his official channels. Huang was inundated with hate from sects of fans who were unhappy with the reel. Some were angry Huang made an overtly sexual animation about Naruto despite Kishimoto’s disinterest in romance. Others were angry NaruHina got the sexy animation rather than Sasuke and Sakura.

After deleting the post, Huang posted a short message on Twitter explaining why he got rid of it. The animator said he did the animation just for practice and didn’t mean for it to offend anyone. He chose to delete the reel since some fans did take offense to the reel, but NaruHina supporters managed to snap the clip before it went dark.

For those of you unfamiliar with Naruto, you should know the series was created in 1997 by Masashi Kishimoto. The manga began its serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump starting in 1999 after a successful one-shot was published, and it continued up until 2014.

Naruto tells the story of its titular hero as Naruto Uzumaki strives to become the greatest ninja of his village. Born as the host of a powerful demon, Naruto lives much of his a pariah but dreams of becoming his home’s leader. After graduating from the Ninja Academy, the boy begins his quest to become a respected and powerful Hokage, but things get complicated when international coups and radical terrorists make themselves known.

Did you ever think this kind of Naruto animation would go live? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!