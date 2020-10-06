This Naruto Art Imagines the Memorial Itachi Uchiha Deserves

✖

One of the most tragic tales in the world of the Hidden Leaf Village in the massively successful anime of Naruto is that of Itachi Uchiha, the brother of Sasuke who murdered their entire clan, and one fan has created art work that finally does justice to the undercover member of the Akatsuki. For nearly the entirety of the anime series that were Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, Sasuke's goal was to get revenge on his brother for the killing of their family and their clan overall, but as new information came to light, the story of the Uchihas became that much more horrific.

As fans of Naruto know, Itachi was killed by Sasuke during the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden, with the younger brother finally getting his revenge against his older sibling. Unfortunately, that revenge proved hollow as Sasuke eventually learned that Itachi was working for the betterment of Konoha as a whole, realizing that the Uchiha Clan was seeking to take over the village for themselves. Faced with the horrible decision, Itachi chose to take the "burden" onto his own shoulders and become a villain to the world while feeding information back to the Hidden Leaf. Needless to say, it was a tragic discovery that still makes Itachi one of the most complicated characters in the world of Naruto!

Reddit User Solo God Itachi shared this heartbreaking comic strip that shows a truly worthy tribute to the fallen Itachi that might not be on the side of the "Hokage Rock", the Hidden Leaf's version of Mount Rushmore, but definitely honors the fallen member of the Uchiha Clan:

Itachi was able to return briefly during the Fourth Ninja World War, albeit in an undead form that was summoned by Kabuto, where he was finally able to make peace with his brother before returning to the grave once again. A big moment that fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is waiting for is Sasuke telling his daughter, Sarada, about her uncle and the lengths that he went to in order to protect the Hidden Leaf Village. Though we don't foresee Itachi coming back to life, it's clear that his legacy continues to play heavily in the world of Naruto!

