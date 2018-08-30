‘Kakashi vs Obito’ Live-Action Short Drops First Explosive Trailer

Naruto is coming to the live-action realm whether you like it or not. Hollywood is hard at work on an adaptation, and fans are hoping Lionsgate is able to do the iconic series justice. Now, thanks to one indie company, fans can see how one Naruto fight could go in real-life, and it is going to pull at your heart.

So, if you’re ready to sob over Kakashi and Obito, then Re:Anime is here to help.

Recently, the Youtube channel Re:Anime shared their next live-action anime project. After sharing its viral take on Death Note, the company is giving Naruto: Shippuden a try, and it has tapped a fan-favorite Supernatural star to bring Tobi to life.

Or, rather, Obito Uchiha to life.

Osric Chau will be playing Obito and help the Uchiha take on Kakashi Hatake (Chris Pang, Crazy Rich Asians) in real life. As you can see above, the very first trailer for Kakashi vs. Obito has gone live, and it sees the duo pull out some serious martial arts moves.

The trailer begins with a voiceover of Kakashi as the man reflects on his big fight with Obito during the Great Ninja War.

“How was I supposed to know my best friend would become my greatest enemy,” Kakashi asks.

As the trailer moves forward, fans see Obito whip out both his Sharingan and Rinnegan to battle. While the ninjas both use jutsu at some point, the majority of their battle is done with hand-to-hand combat. This style mirrors the fight seen in episode 375 of Naruto: Shippuden which features the duo’s most famous battle. Now, Re:Anime will try to bring the battle’s kinetic magic to life for fans, and it looks like audiences are eager to see what the big showdown will look like once it goes live.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well.