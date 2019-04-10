‘Naruto’ Stuns With First Poster For Next Live-Action Venture

Naruto is living large as its anime sequel is going strong. The franchise is drawing in more fans by the day, and it looks like Naruto Uzumaki is reeling in his own crew. After all, the ninja is running around in real life around Japan, and fans got a new look at the hero’s big live-action comeback.

Recently, announcements were made confirming the revival of Naruto‘s stage play. Song of the Akatsuki will return to Japanese theaters this fall in both Tokyo and Osaka. Now, a poster has gone live for the event, and it is foreboding as expecting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, if you are ready to check in on Naruto, then you look at the ninja’s key visual below.

As you can see, the dark poster shows a darker take on Naruto who is dressed in his post-timeskip outfit. The textured costume looks far more armored than the one seen in the anime, and Naruto looks grimey given his place on the battlefield. To his left, Itachi Uchiha can be seen in his Akatsuki robe, and Sasuke can be spotted to the right. He rogue ninja is shown wearing the outfit gifted to him by Orochimaru, and his sword can be found clutched in one hand.

For fans unfamiliar with this live-action venture, Song of Akatsuki was made first in 2015. The live show debuted in Tokyo and Osaka as the second stage play to adapt Naruto. Now, the series is being revived for a new run, and it will air between October and December.

So, do you approve of these live-action Naruto looks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam! trailer, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!