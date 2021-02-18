Naruto Art Reimagines Sasuke's Genderbent Twin

✖

Whether you love or hate him, Sasuke Uchiha is here to stay. The character has had ups and downs during their tenure, but things seem to be looking up for the ninja nowadays. Sasuke has more fans than ever before, and thanks to one artist, the Naruto fandom can now see what life might have been like if Sasuke had been the girl in Team 7.

The now-viral tweet went live by Kyngromaine, but the artist Kazhmiran on Tumblr brought the Naruto edit to life. The fan felt it was time to imagine how life would have been different with Sasuke as a woman. This classic genderbent trope has taken the fandom by storm, and it has raised conversation on what (if anything) would be different.

In this imagining, Sasuke seems to sway Naruto away from Hinata, so the pair ends up together. This isn't too hard to believe when you consider Sasuke and Sakura actually wound up together in the main series. If the Uchiha has been a woman and replaced Sakura in Team 7, well - they could have fallen for one another.

Netizens have been quick to praise the gorgeous Naruto edits, and they admit such a mirror universe would be fun to explore. Sasuke's rivalry with Itachi might have been changed should the latter have had a younger sister. The Uchiha clan's view of Sasuke might have also changed, and some wonder if the ninja might have gotten help after the loss of his. family. As for others, they believe nothing would change with the gender swap save for Sasuke's style. Of course, we'll never know how that universe would go, but this fan-art gives a window into it if you're curious. But if you like the series the way it is, that is just fine too!

