Naruto Cosplay Taps into the Shinobi's Shippuden Makeover

One Naruto Uzumaki cosplay has tapped into the shinobi's makeover for the Naruto: Shippudentimeskip! Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise continues to be huge to this day, and one of the biggest shake ups for it helped launch it into a literal new era. Part of the reason the series has been such a hit with fans over the years is how it seemed like Naruto Uzumaki and the other young ninja of the series felt like they grew up alongside many of their fans. This was especially true with the timeskip halfway through the series.

Following a three year period where Naruto trained with Jiraiya away from the Hidden Leaf Village, Naruto returned to his home and found many of his friends had grown a lot in that time. This was the same for Naruto himself as well as he debuted a much different and teenage look for Naruto: Shippuden. It's this makeover artist @migo_nii brings to life on Instagram that taps into how dramatically different Naruto's design was following the timeskip. Check it out below:

As fans have come to learn over the years, this was far from the only major makeover for Naruto and the extended cast of characters. As they continued to grow into adulthood, Naruto especially had many different looks across various releases in the franchise. This line of makeovers even continued up until the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as he has finally become the Hokage of his dreams with presumably his final look for the franchise overall.

That's why fans have been wondering whether or not Boruto Uzumaki would soon be getting his own timeskip makeover as well. With a timeskip being such a prominent part of the original series, and the sequel opening with a timeskip, there's been a wonder when the sequel series would be making this big leap into the future official and debuting Boruto's new look in full. Then again, would it include Naruto?

But what do you think? Would you want to see another timeskip in the Naruto franchise? What was your first impression of Naruto's look for Shippuden? What has been your favorite Naruto outfit in the series overall?