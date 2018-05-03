New ‘Naruto’ Novel Reveals Kakashi’s Worst Advice Ever

For the most part, Kakashi Hatake is a solid guy. The man is a vetted hero within the Leaf Village, and he is partially responsible for making Naruto Uzumaki the ninja he became. Over the years, fans have come to love the character despite his faults, but it looks like Sasuke Uchiha will not be forgiving the guy that easily.

No, Kakashi definitely gives Sasuke the worst advice ever in the latest Naruto novel, and fans can only wince at how awkward the whole ordeal becomes. But, hey — at least he tried?

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you didn’t know, Shueisha just released a new Naruto spin-off novel that focuses on three big heroes. The book details the adventure of fatherhood for Naruto, Sasuke, and Shikamaru. The trio run into plenty of uncomfortable blips as they figure out the key to parenting, but Sasuke does the unimaginable when he asks Kakashi for help.

Naturally, the retired Hokage is all too eager to help his former student. After Sasuke approaches Kakashi to learn how to be closer to Sarada, the grey-haired ninja tells the struggling dad to call her a pet name. But, since Kakashi is Kakashi, he gives Sasuke a pet name to use that comes from Icha Icha Paradise.

Yeah, you heard right. Kakashi advices Sasuke to get his daughter a nickname sourced straight from a smutty novel. Whoops?

Fortunately, the pet name does not stick around for long. Sarada is not the kind of girl who enjoys that kind of fluff, and Sasuke is too embarrassed to use it. Instead, the pair level with one another through training, and Sasuke breaks through to Sarada when he begins teaching her how to use the Uchiha clan’s signature fire jutsu.

Of course, the Naruto series is no stranger to spin-off novels either as the series has previously released titles under the Naruto Ninden (Naruto True Legend) and Naruto Hiden (Naruto Hidden Legend). VIZ Media even licensed a few of those releases for an English language release in the United States, so there is a hope they will do the same here if the fan demand is there.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Are you surprised Sasuke approached Kakashi for parenting advice? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!