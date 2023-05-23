Did Naruto Copy and Paste Obito's Character Design?

Of the many villains that have made appearances in the Naruto franchise, it's hard to debate that the Atsutsuki remains at the top of the food chain when it comes to villains of the ninja world. First appearing in the original Naruto series, the collection of rogue ninjas were attempting to create a new world that was free of war but enslaved humanity in a never-ending dream. While it's been some time since last we saw Obito in action, the former comrade of Kakashi's has resurfaced thanks to a potential color swap.

When anime fans first witnessed Obito, he appeared as the mysterious "Tobi", helping to lead the charge for the Akatsuki's ultimate goals. While Kakashi and Konoha had believed that Obito had died when he was a child on a dangerous mission, the member of the Uchiha Clan would resurface thanks in part to Madara Uchiha and his plans of dominating the world. It was later revealed that Obito was the one responsible for unleashing the Nine-Tailed Fox on the Hidden Leaf, setting into motion the death of Naruto's parents and the path that the shonen hero would take in his life. Like so many other villains in the series, the future Seventh Hokage was able to talk him back into the light.

Maybe Obito Looks Too Much Like Naruto

Recently, fans took the opportunity to compare and contrast Obito without his traditional mask, along with Naruto at a similar age. Certainly, there have been plenty of characters who appear to be darker versions of the shonen star, though Obito's origins were far different from the Seventh Hokage's. While Obito hasn't returned following his demise in Naruto: Shippuden, the dead have risen from their grave more than once in the Shonen franchise.

Currently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is on hiatus for both its anime and manga, though the latter is slated to make a comeback in a few months. The anime adaptation will see a return this fall by taking fans back to the past with original episodes of the first series. While the current series hasn't stated the exact date it will return, the television show has some big moments to adapt from the manga when it does.

Do you think Obito's design looked a tad too similar to Naruto's? Do you want to see the Uchiha make a return to the shonen franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.