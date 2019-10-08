Naruto Novel Breaks Down the Ninja’s Most Serious Illness Yet

The relationship between Naruto and Kurama, the nine tailed fox that has taken up residence within his body since birth has always been a shaky one. Early in the franchise, the beast would sometimes take over Naruto’s body, granting him an extreme power up but making him essentially mindless in the process. As time went on, the two came to an understanding and Kurama would freely lend his power to Naruto when the need arose. Now, in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the two are almost partners with Kurama even envying Naruto’s life. Now however, that relationship may be killing Naruto in the side story, Naruto Retsuden!

Twitter User Spiralling Sphe translated a scene from the recent Naruto Retsuden novel that documents how the current Hokage of Konoha is afflicted with a disease that is a direct result of the nine tailed fox lending his chakra to him:

To explain the immunology behind Naruto’s illness in more detail: There is a small section that alludes to it being like an auto-immune disorder early on in CH. 4 of Naruto Retsuden. Essentially, it seems like Naruto became accidentally allergic to Kurama. Credit: OD pic.twitter.com/hh5j5RLqsb — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) October 7, 2019

This is certainly an interesting downside to the relationship between Naruto and Kurama, with the usage of the nine tailed fox’s chakra essentially killing the denizen of Konoha. The Naruto Retsuden series is definitely an interesting one, and certainly worthwhile, as it explores certain aspects of the members of Team 7.

The Naruto Retsuden series has also given us a more detailed look into the lives of Sakura and Sasuke, with such juicy tidbits as their marriage and romantic scenes shared between the two. With Naruto Shinden already planned for a North America release thanks to Viz Media, it might just be a matter of time before we can get our hands on Retsuden as well.

