New Viral Challenge Proves ‘Naruto’ Running Is An Art Form

Naruto is no stranger to meme making, and the anime fandom is always down to help. Over the years, all sorts of jokes have been made about the series and its iconic run. However, a new challenge has gone live, and one video proves Naruto running is a true art form.

For those unaware, the video app Tik Tok has been hit with a Naruto craze. A viral challenge has started which has made hundreds give their take on Naruto running. Millions of views have been directed to the the craze, but one fan went above and beyond.

So, if you are ready for some Vine-quality edits, brace yourself. Jaze Phua knows how to cut film and cosplay Naruto in equal measure.

This is the best Naruto mirror run 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iOcIs0h7B3 — Minato ⚡️ (@SwiftestNinja) February 19, 2019

As you can see above, a viral video was uploaded by Phua on Tik Tok for the challenge. The Singaporean netizen posted a clip of him cosplaying as Naruto, and the looping video sees Phua running in a large mirror. However, he loses control of his actions at some point, and it ends with Naruto (literally) running into Sasuke Uchiha as played by Douglas Tan.

With well over a million views, this clever video proves the Naruto running challenge is as much of an art form as it is a parody. The challenge was created to poke fun at one of the show’s many legacies, but Phua took it to another level with his Tik Tok entry. Even Rock Lee would be proud of this fan’s effort, so that alone tells you everything you need to know about this reel.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.