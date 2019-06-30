Sasuke and Boruto Debut New Sexy no Jutsu in Manga Spin-Off

Naruto Uzumaki did the world one of two things when he created the iconic Sexy no Jutsu. The famous technique was powerful enough to knock out the Third Hokage way back when, but fans have yet to decide if the attack is a blessing or a curse. But thanks to a new chapter of a spin-off manga, fans are really leaning towards the latter right now.

Not long ago, Boruto SD put out a new chapter, and it did not take long for fans to translate the gag manga. The new update kept up with Boruto Uzumaki as the fighter trained with his mentor Sasuke, a fact which Sarada and Mitsuke found interesting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To start, the pair got things going with a combined lightning attack. However, everything got real weird when Boruto channeled his dad for a special collaboration with Sasuke.

As you can see here, Boruto and Sasuke decided to get in on the Sexy no Jutsu technique. The two combined their powers to revealed their ‘God of Thunder’ version of the technique. Boruto can be seen with horns on his (or rather her) head, and the genderbent hero is winking cutely. As for Sasuke, his genderbent transformation looks downright serious and plenty similar to an older Sarada. Both of them are dressed in striped bikinis, and fans can only imagine how Sakura would react seeing her husband buy into this over-the-top technique.

So, what do you make of this new combined Boruto-Sasuke technique? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.