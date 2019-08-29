Naruto’s Most Iconic Fight Gets Redone With Custom Funkos

Goku versus Vegeta. Guts versus Griffith. Spike versus Vicious. Midoriya versus Bakugo. Anime franchises have created some of the best rivalries that have appeared in entertainment, promoting some high paced action while simultaneously ratcheting up the emotional beats simultaneously. Perhaps no rivalry was more central to a franchise than the constant battles set up between Naruto and his “friend” Sasuke. The end of the original Naruto anime run ended with the last of the Uchiha clan and the harbinger of the Nine Tailed Fox as they butted heads in a spectacle unlike any other. Now, one fan has made some custom Funkos that celebrate this brawl to end all brawls.

Reddit User CT_Pops shared these custom Naruto Funko Pops that show us the two ninja rivals in their ultimate forms for the time, with Naruto unleashing his Fox Ki and Sasuke utilizing the power of Orochimaru’s curse to stand a chance:

The original battle between Naruto and Sasuke in the “Final Valley” marked the end of Naruto’s childhood, with Sasuke deciding to leave Konoha in order to train under Orochimaru and improve his skills in order to finally exact his revenge on the murderer of his family and clan, his brother Itachi. One of the greatest fights in anime history, nothing was left off the table as the son of the Fourth Hokage did everything in his power to stop the Uchiha from leaving the friends he had made in Team 7. Ultimately, Naruto didn’t manage to stop Sasuke but it made for some interesting stories moving forward in both Naruto Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Currently, in the present of Konoha in Boruto, Naruto and Sasuke have buried the hatchet, with the Shippuden series also ending with a flashy battle between the two. Now, Sasuke has managed to settle down and bury his need for revenge and Naruto continues to work to help the villagers of the Hidden Leaf as the community’s Hokage, finally achieving his ultimate dream.

What do you think of these custom Funko Pops? Would you pick these up if they were made available for all the Naruto fans out there?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.