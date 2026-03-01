Crunchyroll Shares Sneak Peek at One of Spring 2026’s Biggest Premieres

The Spring 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching, and Crunchyroll has dropped an early sneak peek at one of their biggest premieres coming this April. As March starts to roll out the final episodes of the ongoing Winter 2026 anime schedule, it’s now time for fans to look ahead to what is coming next beginning in April. There are some major franchises making their official anime adaptation debut with Crunchyroll this Spring, and each of them are going to make waves considering how long fans have waited for these anime to hit.

The anime adaptation for Kamome Shirahama’s Witch Hat Atelier was originally scheduled to make its debut in 2025 before being hit by a delay to its production, but now it’s finally going to be releasing this April in Japan. The new anime will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll outside of Japan when it finally premieres, and they are celebrating with a special early look at Witch Hat Atelier’s premiere episode. You can check it out in action below.

When Does Witch Hat Atelier Come Out?

Witch Hat Atelier will be making its official anime debut on April 6th as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and fans will be able to exclusively stream the new anime with Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS when it hits. It’s got a notable staff behind it all with Ayumu Watanabe directing the series for Bug Films with Hiroaki Kojima producing, Kairi Unabara handling the character designs, and Yuka Kitamura composing the music.

The voice cast for Witch Hat Atelier includes the likes of Rena Motomura as Coco, Natsuki Hanae as Qifrey, Hibiku Yamamura as Agott, Kurumi Haruki as Tetia, Hika Tsukishiro as Richeh, Yuichi Nakamura as Olruggio, Misaki Kuno as Brushbuddy, and Mitsuki Saiga as Iguin. The opening theme for the series was revealed as well, and it’s titled “Kaze no Ansemu feat. suis from Yorushika” as performed by Eve (TOY’S FACTORY). The ending theme is “Tada Utsukushii Noroi” as performed by Nakamura Hak. An English dub release has yet to be announced as of this time.

What’s Special About Witch Hat Atelier?

While there are a ton of Isekai shows where characters are thrown into fantasy worlds, it really hasn’t been a strong couple of years when it comes to actual fantasy anime projects. We’ve gotten to see some major releases breaking through thanks to the lack of fantasy action these days, and Witch Hat Atelier hopes to keep that hot streak going with its own magical world. It’s got a great staff behind it as seen with Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, so there’s a lot of hope that it will stick the landing.

It’s set in a magical world and follows a young girl named Coco, who dreams of being a witch. But there’s a much darker world out there than Coco ever realized, and when she begins her journey fans will see whole new kind of magical adventure. This could be one of the biggest gems of the Spring, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for it just in case.

