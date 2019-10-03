Hilarious Post Reveals Sasuke’s Secret Soccer Double-Life

Sasuke Uchiha is a busy guy. Throughout his life, he had one goal in mind and that was the elimination of his brother Itachi. Throughout the Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden series, Sasuke did everything he could in order to exact revenge, even going so far as to train under Orochimaru, the biggest enemy to Konoha. One thing that Sasuke didn’t manage to do however was learn how to play soccer, though this isn’t necessarily a popular sport in Konoha regardless. A new mobile game titled Soccer Spirits! seems to have an appearance by the last remaining member of the Uchiha clan, putting his ninjutsu skills into a brand new field!

Twitter User Uznmaki managed to find this amazing cameo that Sasuke will be appearing in this upcoming soccer game, though to be fair, it seems to be that the character pictured as a part of Soccer Spirits! just so happens to be a character that LOOKS like the last member of the Uchiha clan:

Sasuke Uchiha has grown a lot since his early days in the franchise of Naruto, not just in terms of his overall powers but his character to boot. Originally driven by revenge, Sasuke is now a family man with a daughter on Team 7 and his former team mate Sakura as his wife.

Currently, in the anime, Sasuke is assisting in the battle against the Otsutsuki Clan member, Urashiki, after being banished to another reality. In the manga, he narrowly managed to escape the killing blow that would be delivered by another member of the celstial ninja gang in the form of Jigen, a big bad who managed to defeat Sasuke and Naruto’s combined efforts. Whether or not the Uchiha is going to manage to find time to play soccer with all this going in is a question for another day!

What do you think of this character from Soccer Spirits! that looks so much like Sasuke? What other crossovers can you think of with the Naruto franchise and other games or series?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.