Naruto Fact Gets Sasuke Fans Thinking About His Training

Sasuke Uchiha was originally on a journey of bloody vengeance, attempting to kill his brother Itachi for the murder of his clan. In an attempt to grow stronger, Sasuke found himself being trained by the evil ninja, and series antagonist, Orochimaru who dabbled in “forbidden jutsu” to gain strength. Despite living under one of the most evil characters around, Sasuke surprisingly trained in a way that set himself apart from the albino, snake like sorcerer. One fan has specifically managed to find a little known detail in relation to the Uchiha’s training that showed Sasuke to always keep his principles in check.

Twitter User Danbito_ discovered the fact that despite the rigorous, and often horrific, training that Orochimaru would ask Sasuke to undertake, the young Uchiha would refrain from taking the lives of those who attempted to take his own, instead saving his bloodlust for his “targets”:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#DailyNarutoTrivia 256 – Despite learning from Orochimaru, Sasuke actively refrained from killing people in his training. He rationalized this as other people are not his intended target (this being Itachi) pic.twitter.com/4Lr2CrpTaY — Dan’s Naruto Facts (@danbito_) October 1, 2019

In his quest for vengeance, Sasuke came into direct conflict with his “mentor” Orochimaru, with the snake ninja attempting to overtake the Uchiha’s body to prolong his own life. When the two fought near the beginning of the sequel series, Naruto: Shippuden, Sasuke managed to overtake the long time franchise villain and absorb his powers into himself. With the added benefit of Orochimaru’s jutsus added to his own, Sasuke became even more of a threat early on in the Shippuden series.

Luckily, Sasuke ultimately managed to take revenge on his brother, but the journey for vengeance caused him to ultimately attempt to bring down Konoha in the process, due to Itachi’s true motives. The Uchiha clan may be dead, but Sasuke lives on and has settled down as a family man in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series.

What do you think of this easter egg that was found from the events of Naruto: Shippuden? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.