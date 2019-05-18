Naruto Fans Spot Hidden Uchiha Detail in Sasori’s Puppets

Naruto is a rich tapestry of characters and history that smash together through generations of storytelling. While the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha is the focal point for much of the story, many of the characters hail from different villages all together. While Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the main sequel to the story of Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden found the main characters experiencing a time jump and aging from children to teenagers. Naruto fans were able to discover a detail that many missed.

Early on in Naruto: Shippuden, the titular character and his friends weren’t just looking for their lost comrade Sasuke, but were also attempting to divert the efforts of the Akatsuki from unleashing a sinister plot. The Akatsuki were a band of powerful rogue ninjas that united together to harness the power of the “Tailed Beasts”, including Naruto’s Nine-Tailed Fox. One of the stranger members was Sasori, a villain who used his ninjitsu to control a series of puppets to do his bidding.

Reddit User MebYev2 was able to discover a terrifying secret in one of Sasori’s puppets in that one of them was made from the body of a member of Sasuke’s clan, the Uchiha.

Sasori had taken a number of bodies and fallen foes and transplanted them into his puppets, brought to life with the help of his chakra. In his fight with Naruto and Sakura, Sasori pulled out all the stops, even revealing that his own body was made from that of a puppet. Ultimately, the Konoha ninjas were able to defeat Sasori and continued on their journey to stop the Akatsuki at large.

As for the puppet itself pictured here, there are a few theories we can mull over when it comes to how it came to be in Sasori’s possession. Sasori may have in fact killed an Uchiha before Itachi had murdered his clan or Itachi may have simply given Sasori the body of one of his clan after the bloodbath. This may even be a trick performed by the animators as a nod to the Uchihas.

Sasori wasn’t the first puppet master we saw in the series, as when Naruto originally came face to face with ninjas from the sand village, he encountered the ninja Konkuro. Konkuro was joined by his brother Gaara and Temari, a fan wielding sand ninja. The puppet master ninja’s skills developed over time as he became more adept at wielding his chakra and learning the secrets of puppet ninjutsu.

