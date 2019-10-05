Viz Media Licenses Naruto Shinden Spin-Off

While the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime and manga series focuses on Konoha battling against the celestial chakra stealers in the form of Otsutsuki clan, the spinoff series of Naruto: Shinden focuses on a completely different part of the story. With the novel series placing a spotlight onto the more mundane parts of Konoha’s life, there are of course some trials and tribulations that Naruto and company have to overcome. Now, Viz Media has announced that they’ll be releasing the first translated novel for the Naruto: Shinden series to give Konoha fans a more inside look into some of the details of your favorite ninja.

Viz Media shared the news drop on their Official Twitter Account, breaking down the fact that the translated novel will focus on Naruto attempting to get some quality family time with a release date of next year, Summer 2020:

Announcement: Naruto: Naruto’s Story–Family Day novel will release Summer 2020. Can Naruto finally take a day off and spend time with his family? pic.twitter.com/nurnFXq8oA — VIZ @ Seis Manos & NYCC19 👊 (@VIZMedia) October 4, 2019

The Naruto Shinden series revealed a lot of unknown things about the ninja protagonists, specifically their tight knit relationships with one another. One example was a story that placed a spotlight on Sasuke Uchiha and how his marriage with Sakura had begun, to say nothing of the fact that the two ninja didn’t have a traditional wedding day.

What do you think of the news that North American fans will finally manage to get a copy of the Naruto: Shinden series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

This Naruto novel series carried the subtitle “Shinden”, and the first book in the series is Naruto Shinden (The New Legend of Naruto), followed by Shikamaru Shinden (The New Legend of Shikamaru) and Sasuke Shinden (The New Legend of Sasuke) respectively. Naruto Shinden is set on a special holiday where the kids hang out with their parents for a while.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.