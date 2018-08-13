‘Naruto’ Gets Cheeky With New Sakura Summer Figure

Naruto has all kinds of merchandise to its name, and its heroines know what its like to get some sexy pieces of their own. Now, Premium Bandai is ready to wow fans of the shonen, and it plans to do so with a cheeky figure of Haruno Sakura enjoying a day out on the beach.

And, as you can see, there is no doubt Jiraiya would approve of the figure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over in Japan, Naruto is preparing fans for the debut of a new Premium Bandai figure. To continue the brand’s sizzling Splash line, Sakura will get her own figure, and the cute doll isn’t quite as ecchi as you might fear.

As you can see above, the pink-haired heroine is shown rocking a tiny red bikini. With her short hair covered by a straw hat, the string two-piece covers more skin than other Splash figures, and it highlights Sakura’s toned physiquie.

“From the figure collection ‘Naruto Girls’ that picks out popular heroines from Naruto: Shippuden, there’s a new series out that is perfect for summer. Splash Ver. is a hit, and its first piece is of Haruno Sakura,” Mega Hobby, a popular online shop in Japan, writes.

Right now, the swimsuit figure is taking pre-sales before the Sakura statue begins shipping later this fall. In the past, other anime heroines such as Nami have gotten Splash figures before, so it’s only a matter of time before Hinata or Ino get a collectible of their own.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.

Do you want to add this piece to your collection? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!