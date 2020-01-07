Naruto Gets Overseas Spotlight with Colorful Mural

While Naruto has handed off the baton to his son in the current sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it’s clear that the original series of Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden still hold a place close to the hearts of many fans across the world. With decades of stories and character development, it’s clear that fan works in relation to the biggest ninja franchise of all time will continue to be created for years to come. One such recent example happens to have been created in Colombia, with a Konoha fan creating an amazing mural that harken back to the days of Naruto: Shippuden, with Naruto himself, his mentor Jiraiya, and the various toad summons taking center stage.

Twitter User SpirallingSphe2 shared the amazing mural that was captured in a photograph in Colomobia by Edgardo Perez Diaz, taking us back to a time when Naruto was learning the intricacies of the “Sage Mode” via his mentor Jiraiya and a bundle of talking toads that could be summoned at a ninja’s whim:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mural they made of Naruto, Jiraiya and the toads in Colombia. Photo: https://t.co/WPaq3NAYNd pic.twitter.com/1CEugqdVNn — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) January 1, 2020

The transformation of “Sage Mode” allows a user to amplify their own skills via a combination of their own chakra and the energy that flows around them. While Jiraiya had used it at first and attempted to defeat Pain using the transformation, he ultimately failed and suffered one of the most tragic deaths of the franchise. It was only under the power of Naruto that Sage Mode was able to ultimately defeat Pain and save the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha.

Though Sage Mode was only used sparringly, eventually replaced by Naruto accessing the full chakra of the nine tailed fox within himself, it’s a heartfelt connection established between the orange clad future Hokage and Jiraiya that will live on throughout the franchise.

What do you think of this amazing mural that brings us back to the days of Naruto: Shippuden? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.