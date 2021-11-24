Naruto Shippuden Debuts the Holidays’ Must-Have Ugly Sweater

Naruto has enough merchandise out there to keep any fan happy, and there is more on the horizon each week. Of course, some of the anime’s collectibles are better than others, and that goes for clothing. That is why Crunchyroll is going viral for its latest piece about Sasuke Uchiha. The company has gifted the ninja his own ugly sweater, and the holiday piece is too perfect for words.

As you can see below, the ugly holiday sweater brings some recognizable icons to life. Of course, Sasuke is on the front of the sweater dressed in his Naruto Shippuden gear. The cozy piece is designed with several Uchiha clan symbols are there are fans on the sleeves and back. Plus, a slew of shuriken can be found littering the sweater.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the holidays nearing, this sweater is nearly sold out, but fans can get the sweater still if they want an XL. The remaining size fits a 44-inch chest. The Naruto sweater will have a bit of stretch as it is made of 100% acrylic, and fans will need to dry the sweater flat rather than in a machine.

Right now, you can buy the Naruto Shippuden ugly sweater for $48 USD before tax. If you want to wear this piece to any holiday party, you better order one fast. Crunchyroll is facing shipping delays like most other companies due to transport delays. “Our shipping warehouse is currently experiencing severe delays. In-stock shipments are expected to ship within approximately 10 business days,” Crunchyroll shared. “Holiday shipping cutoff is 12/8.”

If this sweater doesn’t quite suit your style, the Crunchyroll Store has tons of other goodies for the holidays. The site has exclusive Demon Slayer apparel as well as vinyl figures that will make any anime fan happy.

What do you think about this Crunchyroll sweater? Will you be nabbing one of these Naruto pieces ahead of the holidays? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.