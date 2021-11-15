WWE’s Zelina Vega Shows Off Slick Naruto Tattoo

WWE’s Zelina Vega has shown off her newest and slick tattoo honoring Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto! The WWE Superstar has never once been shy about her love for the Naruto series as she has not only shown off all kinds of gear, cosplay, and even full in ring wrestling gear inspired by the series in the past, but has showed off all the kinds of art she has tattooed on her body from the series as well. It’s been one of the reasons fans love to see what she’ll shout out next, and the newest has to be the coolest yet.

Vega took to her official Instagram page’s stories to share the newest tattoo artwork she’s gotten honoring the Naruto series from artist @kodiellistattoos that shows off not only Naruto Uzumaki, but shows love to Itachi Uchiha, Jiraiya, Rock Lee, and Kakashi Hatake as well. It’s a slick line up that definitely shows how much she loves the series’ characters and now will show off that fandom in a cool new way. Especially if it pops even more when she’s entering the ring as Queen Zelina! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This wasn’t the only recent tattoo Vega has shown off either as she took to Instagram recently to show off some art of Neji Hyuga that she got previously. She’s shown off her love for Neji through some awesome cosplay in the past as well, so this is just a match made in heaven! Check it out:

Queen Zelina is currently one of the WWE Superstars representing the Raw Women’s line-up for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. The card for this event is still coming together, but will be making its debut on Sunday, November 21st at 8PM EST. Exclusively streaming on Peacock, now is the time to tune in and see what else gets shaken up between the Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown brands heading into the major event.

As for Naruto, the sequel anime, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is currently airing new episodes on a weekly basis and fans can check those out with Crunchyroll and Hulu. What do you think of Zelina Vega’s newest tattoo art? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!