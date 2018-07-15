You Can Get Uncut ‘Naruto: Shippuden’ Real Cheap Right Now

Though Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently holding the Naruto crown, its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden is still highly regarded by fans to this day. Now even more fans can see why for themselves for much cheaper than expected.

Microsoft is currently offering uncut Naruto: Shipudden episodes entirely for free for three more days, so jump on it while you can.

Viz Media and Microsoft are offering Naruto: Shippuden Uncut, Season 101 for free, and you can find out more information at the link here. This bundle includes the first 13 episodes of the series, which is a good deal considering the bundle is usually on sale for $19.99 or $1.99 USD for each episode.

The series can be purchased for the Xbox One, HoloLens, PC, and mobile devices and is described as such:

“Naruto Uzumaki is back! After two and a half years of training on the road with Jiraiya, one of the Legendary Sannin, Naruto is back in the Village Hidden in the Leaves, and he’s ready to show off his new skills. He and Sakura team up to take on their old Sensei, Kakashi, who’s pretty impressed with their progress. They’ll have plenty of opportunity to put it into action when news arrives from the Sand Village that Gaara, Naruto’s former rival and now Kazekage of the Sand, has been kidnapped. And the culprits are the very same group who are after Naruto—the Akatsuki!”

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.

