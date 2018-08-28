These ‘Naruto’ Snapchat Lenses Are Taking Over Social Media

You might not imagine Snapchat as an anime fan’s oasis, but it is! The social platform has millions of users with varying tastes, but there is one thing its fans can agree on, and that is Kakashi Hatake.

Well, to be a specific, a dancing Kakashi Hataka rather.

On Twitter, a slew of viral videos show off why Snapchat is the place for Naruto lovers. As you can see below, a viral lens has gone live for the app, and it sees a rather suave Kakashi-sensei doing shimmies and body rolls.

I FOUND THIS KAKASHI SNAPCHAT LENSE AND ITS THE BEST THING IVE EVER SEEN pic.twitter.com/DsFhzadREh — gen🍥 | watching naruto (@kozumeii) August 26, 2018

So far, the various clips have amassed tens of thousands of views, and it isn’t hard to see why. The animated lens of Kakashi dancing may put the ninja’s Sharingan on the wrong eye, but it gets his nimble moves down. The feared Leaf Village hero definitely needs to let loose every once in awhile, and this downloadable lens lets the Copy Ninja do just that.

If you want to get the lens for yourself, you can get the viral reel here after following some simple instructions. Currently, there is a Naruto Uzumaki lens out that makes the knucklehead dance, and it is as perfect as you would hope.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well.

