Naruto Spin-off Proves Shikamaru Is Konoha's Best Sensei

Shikamaru might not have the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox or an eye technique on the same level as Sharingan and/or Rinnegan, but his brains, tactical experience, and masters of the shadows have made him a worthy ally for the Hidden Leaf Village in the popular Shonen franchise known as Naruto. With the latest Naruto manga spin-off once again revisiting the story, Konoha Retsuden, a Mirai in need rolls out the red carpet for Naruto's right-hand man to once again show off his skills.

Naruto: Konoha's Story – The Steam Ninja Scrolls was already brought to life via the anime adaptation, adapting the events that took place in the light novel series, but the manga is diving back into the well thanks to the popularity of the franchise as a whole. While Mirai was searching for a lost cat, she runs across an unfortunate opponent in "Mezu The Assassin", an opponent to the Hidden Leaf who had earned such a reputation that he was listed in the young ninjas' guidebook as an opponent to watch out for. With the older rogue revealing that he had some serious backup, Shikamaru arrives with the save and proves how powerful he remains as an adult.

Shikamaru: The Best Naruto Sensei

While saving Mirai's life alone is enough of a reason to be considered a great teacher, Shikamaru could have earned his reputation as an amazing sensei with this alone, but its how he handles Mirai believing that she was "too scared to do anything" that really proved his mettle:

"No Genin could take on that class of opponent alone. You bought us enough time to surround them. I think you should be more proud of yourself. When a person recognizes they aren't qualified yet that means they already are, just as you are now. But now that you're aware of that, you should think of this as the start of your real journey. I know you can be a great Shinobi."

With the chapter seeing Mirai getting ready to join Kakashi and Might Guy on their journey to the "Land of Steam", Shikamaru has proved himself once again to be an excellent teacher to the next generation.

