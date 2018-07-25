This Viral Video Brings ‘Naruto’s Summoning Jutsu To Life

A video making the rounds on social media shows an amateur shinobi performing Naruto‘s Summoning Jutsu to great effect in his own home.

The brief GIF shows a shirtless person expertly weaving the hand signs for a summoning. With intense focus, he hits the top of his couch with his hands, at the same time exhaling a large amount of vapor to simulate the smoke in the show. Through this cloud comes a very alarmed looking cat, as though summoned from thin air.

The user laughs as the clip ends. It is endlessly watchable, as it only becomes more and more clear how much planning went into that moment of fun. In the comments, many people applauded the perfect timing.

“The Only Naruto and vape trick I saw that was funny,” one person wrote.

“Trebuchet Cat jutsu,” joked another.

Some sarcastic fans even joked that the only thing proving the video did not show real ninjutsu was the absence of blood.

“Those aren’t the proper hand signs for the summoning jutsu,” one person wrote drily. “And he didn’t bite his finger to release blood for the summoning sacrifice. I think this is fake guys, thank me later.”

“You gotta be quicker than that,” joked another. “In the time that he took to summon that cat an s class shinobi like Itachi would’ve performed the fire style jutsu in a flash and tore through his entire body.”

Many viewers were completely distracted from the Naruto premise of the clip by the cat. Commenters debated in meticulous detail whether or not the cat suffered in the making of this video.

“I think someone threw the cat, you can tell by the way it is not centered when it’s in the air, and it lands feet first,” noted one eagle-eyed viewer.

“Stop throwing your kitties around,” insisted another.

This is not the first clip of its kind — the Kuchiyose No Jutsu is one of the easiest to learn the hand signs for in the series, and fans often make videos of it with varying levels of production value. They show themselves summoning everything from their pets common household objects, displaying their fandom in the process.

Some die-hard Naruto fans are giving Boruto: Naruto Next Generations a second chance after writing it off initially. The show has gotten mixed reviews from those who followed the original series, but after last week’s incredible fight scene featuring Naruto, Sasuke and Momoshiki, some detractors are hopping tentatively back on board.