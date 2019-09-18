New Video Walks You Through Japan’s Naruto Theme Park

The village of Konoha is an intricate one filled with more colorful unique ninjas than you can shake a stick at. Throughout this history of both the Naruto and Boruto series, the hidden leaf village has been a character unto itself, with many characters aspiring to become the hokage in order to improve the lives of their fellow citizens. Now, the Ninjengen No Mori theme park has created their own unique version of Konoha chock full of attractions, restaurants, and even employees dressed as some of your favorite ninja from the Naruto franchise!

Twitter User Piroshi_CC2 gave Naruto fans a tour of the current Konoha theme park, showing off just what aspiring ninjas can look forward to if they are willing to make the trek over to Japan and buy a ticket for this brand new attraction:

The theme park itself has a number of different real life recreations of some of Naruto’s most notable landmarks, including Hokage Rock and a giant snake that was summoned by Orochimaru. Entry into the park itself is around $30 USD, which all things considered isn’t too bad when you compare it to other theme parks in the world. Tickets to locales such as Disney World, Universal Studios, and Six Flags can be twice, or even three times, as expensive.

Though things have changed from between the original Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden series to their sequel of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the overall aesthetic of Konoha, the Hidden Leaf Village, has remained fairly similar. Of course, one of the major changes to the series is that Hokage Rock continues to expand with each new Hokage, such as Tsunade, Kakashi, and Naruto.

Will you be making the trek to Japan to visit the recreation of Naruto’s village of Konoha? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the hidden leaf village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.