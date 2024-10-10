Naruto x Transformers Crossover Shares First Look

If you thought the ninjas of Konoha teaming up with the Heroes in a Half-Shell of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fame was strange, you haven’t seen anything yet. In a shocking official release, Naruto is teaming up with the Transformers for a new crossover that is sure to be one of the strangest team-ups in recent memory. Even though the two franchises couldn’t be more different, that isn’t stopping the Cybertronians from fusing with anime’s most popular ninjas. An official preview has been released by Crunchyroll detailing what this crossover will entail and how the Seventh Hokage will meet up with the Autobots and Decepticons.

When it comes to the Naruto franchise, a good “go-to” when it comes to the recognizability of the shonen series is the sequel, Naruto Shippuden. Taking place after the Seventh Hokage’s initial adventures, Shippuden follows Naruto as a teenager as he fights against the enigmatic band of ninjas known as the Akatsuki and perfects his techniques. It makes sense that this upcoming crossover with the Transformers would focus on this iteration specifically, as Shippuden remains a fan-favorite entry. While the Naruto crossover with TMNT will arrive later this year as a comic book series, the Shippuden/Transformers crossover is planning something a little different for next year.

Ninjas That Are More Than Meets The Eye

Instead of a new anime and/or comic book series smashing the two universes together, two new figures are being created that will take two of Naruto’s most recognizable beasts and turn them into Cybertronians. Both Kurama, the Nine-Tailed Fox, and Gamakichi, the giant frog who was an ally to both Naruto and Jiraiya, will be made into Transformers and are set to arrive in Spring 2025. In an exclusive from Crunchyroll, the streaming service shared a first look at the figures that will retail for around $54.99 on release. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now ($7.95 flat rate shipping, free on orders $99+) and here on Amazon.

The Future of Cybertron And Konoha

When it comes to the future of both franchises, things are looking bright. For the Transformers, the series recently released a prequel animated film in Transformers ONE. While the film received critical and audience acclaim, Paramount has yet to confirm if a sequel is in the works. Luckily, the Transformers are returning to the big screen thanks to the upcoming live-action crossover, Transformers And G.I. Joe. Long have these two properties had a shared history in the comics and it will be interesting to see how they interact in the upcoming live-action film.

On the Naruto front, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is the current manga series that is focusing on the son of the Seventh Hokage. Featuring Boruto Uzumaki as a teenager, the world has turned against the shonen ninja as he attempts to make things right in the face of enemies and allies alike. Unfortunately, no word has been revealed by Studio Pierrot regarding the return of the anime adaptation though the production house had previously confirmed that they were working on four original episodes of the initial Naruto series.

The Naruto x TMNT Crossover

While no toys have been announced for the upcoming Naruto crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a comic book series will arrive on November 13th. The crossover will see the Turtles teaming up with Konoha’s finest, from the initial Naruto series, as they fight against Shredder, the Foot Clan, and perhaps some other surprise villains along the way. Considering both TMNT and Transformers fall under the Paramount banner, it will be interesting to see if Naruto and his fellow ninjas cross over with any other Paramount franchise.

