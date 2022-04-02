Naruto’s Voice Actor Shares Thoughts On How Sasuke Proposed To Sakura

Sasuke and Sakura have started a family of their own in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with Sarada Uchiha carrying on the family name by becoming a young ninja of Konoha and joining Team 7 alongside Boruto and Mitsuki. While fans never had the chance to see the two members of Team 7 tie the knot, the voice actors for Naruto and Sasuke imagined how the last member of the Uchiha Clan popped the question to Sakura, who had been pining after Sasuke for years.

The voice actors for Naruto and Sasuke, Junko Takeuchi and Noriaki Sugiyama, took the opportunity to chat at Anime Japan, with the conversation heading toward how the father of Sarada Uchiha would have proposed to Sakura, which is a scene that we were never able to see in the anime series proper:

Takeuchi: “To be honest, I wanted something to be created that would show us how he proposed to her you know? One thing I’m sure of is that poke in the forehead (was involved). Like, “Don’t you want to marry me?” and gives that poke in her forehead. Isn’t that it? I can’t imagine anything else.”

Taking the opportunity to dive into the subject of Sakura further, Sasuke’s voice actor, Sugiyama, further explained how the Uchiha sees his wife and former teammate within Team 7:

“Well, in Sasuke’s mind, I think he saw her like “following the crowd,” who kept yelling straight without really knowing him, just because everyone was yelling around him too. But from there, little by little, the inner Sakura stopped appearing, meaning that more and more she spoke about what she was thinking and, being herself. Sasuke, on the other hand, was the type of character who didn’t want people close to him, he had his own vulnerable moments, he acted like “don’t waste your time caring about me…”. So I guess that version of Sasuke, which you can see clearly in the end if a very good person and devoted to his family, so he’s the kind of guy who’s always taking care of others.”

